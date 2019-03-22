New circular technology solutions from Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor has created a circular technology solutions group led by Alastair Borissow, who joins from Cisco, where he headed global sales, marketing and strategy for Cisco’s Certified Remanufactured Equipment business – Cisco Refresh.

In his new role, Borissow will be responsible for developing a portfolio of circular technology solutions that extends Westcon-Comstor’s current Cisco Refresh offering. The group will operate in alignment with circular economy principles, which are pioneered by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and will deliver measurable benefits for all stakeholders involved in the technology value chain.

Through Westcon-Comstor’s Circular Technology Solutions group, partners will enjoy greater competitiveness, additional revenue opportunities and advantageous margins, while end users will benefit from 100 percent certified remanufactured OEM-quality equipment at lower cost than equivalent new products.

“For several years, Westcon-Comstor has delivered excellent value to customers and partners, leveraging its global expertise and capabilities,” says Alastair Borissow, vice-president: circular technology solutions group at Westcon-Comstor.

“A leading Cisco distributor, Comstor has led the way with Cisco Refresh. In addition, Westcon-Comstor’s Global Deployment Solutions business has worked with Cisco to develop a highly successful and innovative blended equipment programme. We’ve created a unique solution developed specifically for our global customers.”

Leveraging Cisco Refresh, within an associated circular economy approach, improves sustainability, benefits the environment and reduces the impact and risk of unauthorised and unlicensed equipment on the secondary market.

The Circular Technology Solutions group will open a rapidly growing market for Westcon-Comstor. TechUK has stated that, “…circular economy practices are already well established within the technology sector and are successfully creating business opportunities and generating growth and employment.”1 Accenture Strategy estimates the growth opportunity of the entire circular economy, across all sectors, to be worth $4,5-trillion by 2030.

Westcon-Comstor’s circular technology solutions group will make ordering certified equipment as easy as ordering newly-manufactured products, overcoming previous complexities involved in blending re-manufactured IT equipment. Upon request, it will deliver the same product with an OEM-certified seal of approval at lower cost and, in most cases, shorter lead time.

Not only does this allow partners to earn greater margins but it will also help them to compete with unauthorised broker channels, giving customers enhanced protection from risks associated with non-certified grey, counterfeit or unlicensed products.

“We’re going to make it easier to take advantage of the benefits on offer from manufacturers like Cisco. Our mission is to improve the overall customer experience around OEM-certified equipment consumption. The opportunities created are good for partners, good for profits and good for the planet,” adds Borissow.

“Cisco Refresh equipment has enabled us to pave the way in delivering customer value, partner profitability and vendor sustainability, creating a win, win, win. We recognise the crucial role our solutions can play in reducing environmental impact and I’m excited that Westcon-Comstor is backing this approach, reflecting the growing influence and value of circular economics.”

Westcon-Comstor’s circular technology solutions group will develop its existing capabilities around Cisco Refresh. This will include pro-active stocking, quick-ship turnaround, simplified procurement processes and customer-centric inventory sourcing. Future enhancements will extend to other areas of the Westcon-Comstor vendor portfolio, as well as new service areas based on an ecosystem of agile partners.