PROJECT MANAGER

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS NEW UNDERGROUND MINING EXPANSION PROJECT AND SURFACE OPERATIONS.MINIMUMUM OF 7 YEARS EXPERIENCEOF PROJECT MANAGEMENT OF EPCM TYPE PROJECTS IN THE MINING INDUSTRY,

EXECUTIVE OPERATIONS EXPERIENCE ADVANTAGEOUS

EXPERIENCE IN THE EXECUTION OF UNDERGROUND MINING PROJECTS ESSENTIAL

PROJECT MANAGE LARGE SCALE EXECUTION AND FEASABILITY PROJECTS

MANAGE SAFETY, SCOPE, COST, TIME, QUALITY AND RISK ASPECTS OF THE PROJECT

ENSURE THAT ALL TARGET DATES ARE SET

MANAGE THE CONTRACT WITH THE CLIENT IN TERMS OF THE APPLICABLE CONTRACT TYPE AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIRED STANDARDS AND PROCEDURES.

