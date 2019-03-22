SQL Report Writer- Parklands

Job Type: SQL Report Writer

Location: Cape Town, Parklands

You’d be working on an exciting new system that has just been launched where the application frameworks need constantly upgraded and maintained. You will be working with SQL as well as .NET.

As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include

Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic

Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code

Perform database performance optimisation

Perform application support on rotational basis

Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases

Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components

Skills required include:

T-SQL

SQL Server

NET

MVC

Angular JS

BootStrap

Non-technical requirements are

Be a team player

Have a keen eye for detail

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Ability to interact with various staff at all levels.

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

