If you love working in a dynamic environment where you will be met with new challenges and work with the best while working towards a humanitarian movement, then this is the perfect opportunity for you. An exciting tech company, operating in the FinTech Social Business industry is vastly growing and requiring a diligent Systems Analyst to handle 2nd and 3rd level support. Plenty or benefits to look forward to including free-lunch and unlimited leave days. Non-South African citizens are welcome to apply providing you have a critical skills visa / permit / perm residency. Qualification:Matric and any relevant qualification and certification Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 – 5 years' experience as a Systems Analyst with some Testing knowledgeExperience within the payments industry would be advantageous Job Description:Provide 2nd line support according to the company's overall support procedures.Troubleshooting products and infrastructure.Maintain networks, Firewalls, Load Balancers and VPNs.Investigate issues using SQL and generate reports.Upgrade new features and technical fixes from QA to UAT to Production.

