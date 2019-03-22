Ulwembu’s Smart Integration scoops KNX certification

Smart Integration, a wholly owned Ulwembu Business Services organisation, has achieved KNX Certified Partner status, which will empower the company in offering true integration within the office automation space.

“KNX is an open protocol that is rapidly moving up on the list of required certifications named by companies operating in the building automation industry,” explains Glenn Noome, director at Smart Integration.

“Due to its open nature, KNX can be used as part of a wide range of products, including lighting and audio automation, blind control, security, energy, metering and building management amongst other solutions – integrating different manufacturers’ products seamlessly,” he adds.

“Quite frequently businesses would need manufacturer-specific controls, but KNX is changing things up – and Smart Integration is excited to be a part of the disruption.”

Noome says manufacturers that do not embrace open protocol will soon be left behind, since businesses simply do not want to be tied to one specific make and model anymore.

“As a KNX Certified Partner, we are now playing on a new field, one that offers our clients many benefits, including the seamless integration and interoperability of multiple manufacturers’ products via a future-proof international standard.

“Any business automation management tool from lighting to energy efficiency can be controlled via KNX, which is fast becoming the software standard that all manufacturers will have to adhere to – the demand for seamless integration of various tools is growing, and KNX has been answering the call locally since 2005.”

In achieving this certification, Smart Integration can help its customers can benefit from:

* A simplified approach to planning and installation with KNX as the underlying standard;

* Access to a wide and growing range of product solutions, all built on an open system; and

* Availability of products that offer no central point of failure, which means, if one part fails, everything else in the installation keeps working.

“Most importantly, since all KNX certified products undergo a rigorous testing procedure in order to attain certification, it allows external verification of product quality,” says Noome. “This ensures that products conform to ISO 9001 and minimises R&D time by allowing local manufacturers to use a tried and tested ‘bus system’ as their backbone negating the need to develop their own from scratch.”