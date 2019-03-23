Java Architect

Qualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential:

– 8+ years hands on development experience

– Solid understanding of

– the SDLC within an Agile environment

– Application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices)

– OO design principles (SOLID)

– Source Control (preferably GIT)

– Continues Integration & Delivery Practices

– Object Orientated Programming (JAVA 8+)

– Spring Framework /Boot 4

– Front End Frameworks (i.e. Angular or React)

– Event Sourcing and Messaging (ie. Rabbit MQ or Apache KAFKA, etc)

– Relational Database (i.e MS SQL Server, MySQL or Oracle)

– Integration Patterns and Technologies (SOAP, REST)

– Knowledge of Cloud Platforms (i.e AWS or AZURE)

Advantageous:

– SCRUM, KANBAN

– ArchiMate, TOGAF

– AWS, AZURE, GCP

– Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift

– Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification

– Cloud Certification (AWS or AZURE)

– Exposure to financial services industry preferable

Key Responsibilities

– Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business, as well as any technical solutions required in the application to either enhance or ensure the application is solid

– Drive and ensure that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed

– Help define technical processes and standards

– Provide support to Systems Analysts, BAs, Testers and Developers through analysis, design and implementation

– Develop software and implement enhancements as part of a team

– Keeping up to date with new technologies, trends and where applicable the introduction of these to your team(s) and/or organisation as a whole

– Act as a bridge between Business, External Teams and your team; the TA (Technical Architect) will assume responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project lifecycles

– Help drive delivery and ensure that the relevant processes are adhered to

– Drive continuous improvements (both technical and non-technical)

– Interact with clients, account and project management relating to:

– Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

– Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements

– Technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps

Attributes

– Good communication with clients/operational managers – listening and providing answers

– Strong problem solving skills

– Ability to build good relationships with clients/operational managers and colleagues

– Ability to gather and assimilate information

– Up to date knowledge of technical applications

– Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practice

– Ability to be adaptable and prioritise accordingly

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to think ahead and anticipate problems, issues and solutions

– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

– Analytical as well as strong development skills

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Responsive to change

Learn more/Apply for this position