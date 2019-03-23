Java/Scala Engineers

Our Ecommerce client is currently looking for Engineers on a permanent basis. You will have the option of being based in the CBD or Stellenbosch (both offering flexible working hours).

The software they work on covers warehouse management and all aspects of deliveries for both food and parcels. The tech stack currently includes PHP and Scala. They are in the process of actively rebuilding their systems in Scala.

Would you be up for the challenge of moving into a Scala (or Python) and ReactJS stack?

We have several small engineering teams working on different parts of our platform and product and you’d work closely with their respective owners to deliver impactful code, everyday (we deploy all the time), to a variety of our large user base (customers, sellers and internal).

Our logistics and warehousing team’s tech stack is Scala with Play Framework, React on the frontend, PostgresSQL, Mqtt and Kafka for event streaming and AWS as the platform.

