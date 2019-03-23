Senior C# ASP.Net Developer

Our client has a vacancy for a Senior C# ASP.NET Developer situated at their office in Cape Town.

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business, across the web and mobile space.

Minimum Requirements

– Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

– 5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#

– Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID)

– Experience in RESTful API development

– Experience using advanced JavaScript frameworks

– Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS

– Experience in MS SQL Server

– Experience in source control (Git)

– Understanding of TDD

Skills & Competencies

– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner

– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary

– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance

– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them

– Ability to easily share ideas

– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

Bonus skills

– Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load

– CI/CD

– Caching strategies

– Elastic search

– Redis

– Cloud experience

– .NET Core

– Vue.js

– webpack

Duties & Responsibilities

– Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using the platforms

– Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects

– Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions

– Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group

– Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members

– Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle

– Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products

– Perform Alpha Testing on all developments

Learn more/Apply for this position