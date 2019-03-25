CAD DATA / BOM ANALYST (24 month contract)

Mar 25, 2019

  • CAD data management internally and transfer to external stakeholders, ensure accurate technical data management

  • Drawing and latest ZGS level management, deviations control and management systems update and START maintenance, internal and external systems management in terms of technical data transfer

  • Creation of Manufacturing Bill of materials, update and sign offs

  • Conduct Manufacturing reviews/ Ensure Manufacturing Readiness through the consequent application of the Manufacturing Process Book ( used where applicable)

  • Ensure proper execution of product change management, parts setup to active status timely, and implementation process clarified in the plant

  • Ensure on-time and accurate BOM creation as well as leading the MBOM audits (as per BOS)

  • Meet scorecards items related to Launch Management

  • Plan and execute the critical deliverable’s as defined in BOS

  • Part number creations, setups

  • Weekly error report analysis

  • Ensure BOM setup, review and sign-off as per BOS

  • Ensure that MEQ standards are understood and used

  • Supplier education on data management

  • Ensuring that Key Suppliers have latest data and are integrated in to team and are effective.

  • Identify program risks, quantify, develop mitigation strategy, report to the SDT and management, and execute the risk mitigation strategy with the project team

  • Timely transfer of latest data to suppliers

  • Manufacturing Bill of materials setup and sign off as per Program manager timing plan

  • Guarantee proper management of changes in Operations (JIT, Components, etc.) by using the Change Management Procedure (e.g. CAR, TA, SOW, timing, Launch Costs, Piece Costs).

  • Ensure that all required quality documentation (PFMEA, Control plan) is completed and approved both internally and by the customer.

  • Ensure Advanced Quality Planning / PPAP, including customer sign-off and Process sign-off on the program

 Requirements:

  • Bachelor´s Degree/Diploma or equivalent in Engineering

  • At least 4 years’ experience in an automotive manufacturing environment

  • Engineering/Process experience

  • Program Management Experience incl. at least 1 product launch

  • Manufacturing Operations

  • Quality Management (PPAP/APQP)

  • Lean Manufacturing (YFMS)

  • MS Project, MS Office

