CAD DATA / BOM ANALYST (24 month contract)

- CAD data management internally and transfer to external stakeholders, ensure accurate technical data management
- Drawing and latest ZGS level management, deviations control and management systems update and START maintenance, internal and external systems management in terms of technical data transfer
- Creation of Manufacturing Bill of materials, update and sign offs
- Conduct Manufacturing reviews/ Ensure Manufacturing Readiness through the consequent application of the Manufacturing Process Book ( used where applicable)
- Ensure proper execution of product change management, parts setup to active status timely, and implementation process clarified in the plant
- Ensure on-time and accurate BOM creation as well as leading the MBOM audits (as per BOS)
- Meet scorecards items related to Launch Management
- Plan and execute the critical deliverable’s as defined in BOS
- Part number creations, setups
- Weekly error report analysis
- Ensure BOM setup, review and sign-off as per BOS
- Ensure that MEQ standards are understood and used
- Supplier education on data management
- Ensuring that Key Suppliers have latest data and are integrated in to team and are effective.
- Identify program risks, quantify, develop mitigation strategy, report to the SDT and management, and execute the risk mitigation strategy with the project team
- Timely transfer of latest data to suppliers
- Manufacturing Bill of materials setup and sign off as per Program manager timing plan
- Guarantee proper management of changes in Operations (JIT, Components, etc.) by using the Change Management Procedure (e.g. CAR, TA, SOW, timing, Launch Costs, Piece Costs).
- Ensure that all required quality documentation (PFMEA, Control plan) is completed and approved both internally and by the customer.
- Ensure Advanced Quality Planning / PPAP, including customer sign-off and Process sign-off on the program
Requirements:
- Bachelor´s Degree/Diploma or equivalent in Engineering
- At least 4 years’ experience in an automotive manufacturing environment
- Engineering/Process experience
- Program Management Experience incl. at least 1 product launch
- Manufacturing Operations
- Quality Management (PPAP/APQP)
- Lean Manufacturing (YFMS)
- MS Project, MS Office