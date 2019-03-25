Cobol Developer (Mid)

Experience & Qualifications:
- An IT related degree or Diploma (BSc, BEng) – essential.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software development using COBOL.
- Working knowledge of SQL.
- Linux experience is highly advantageous.
- Exposure to Microfocus Cobol, Powerhouse, Sybase, C# and/or Java will be an added advantage.
- Experience in Medical Aid Administration will be an added advantage..
Role/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for analysis, design and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub system.
- Specialises in Legacy and Object orientation development exposure.
- Has an understanding of system functionality at enterprise sub-system level and understands database and data relationships and the requirements of change control.
- Technically directs system construction at application level and is responsible for advanced coding of programmes.
- Together with Development Manager develop technical program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system as well as user documentation.
- Responsible for testing and debugging programmes, between programmes at the application level and interface between application and sub-system.
- Operates under the supervision of a Development Manager.
- Provide input into JAD sessions.
- Coaching Developers and Users.
- Will operate in the maintenance or new development sector.
- Will be responsible for quality code walk-through.