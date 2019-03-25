Cobol Developer (Mid)

Mar 25, 2019

Experience & Qualifications:

  • An IT related degree or Diploma (BSc, BEng) – essential.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software development using COBOL.
  • Working knowledge of SQL.
  • Linux experience is highly advantageous.
  • Exposure to Microfocus Cobol, Powerhouse, Sybase, C# and/or Java will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in Medical Aid Administration will be an added advantage..

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for analysis, design and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub system.
  • Specialises in Legacy and Object orientation development exposure.
  • Has an understanding of system functionality at enterprise sub-system level and understands database and data relationships and the requirements of change control.
  • Technically directs system construction at application level and is responsible for advanced coding of programmes.
  • Together with Development Manager develop technical program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system as well as user documentation.
  • Responsible for testing and debugging programmes, between programmes at the application level and interface between application and sub-system.
  • Operates under the supervision of a Development Manager.
  • Provide input into JAD sessions.
  • Coaching Developers and Users.
  • Will operate in the maintenance or new development sector.
  • Will be responsible for quality code walk-through.

Learn more/Apply for this position