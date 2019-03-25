Junior Technician

Requirements:

– Matric

– Own Vehicle + Valid Driver’s License

– A+ Certification

– N+ Certification

– 2-3 Years’ experience in similar field

– Good written and verbal skills

– POS Knowledge/Experience

– Desired Qualification Accreditation

– Time Management

– Log book reports

Duties:

– Networking, Printing and Troubleshooting, diagnose, remote support and repair units while in the field

– Coordinate all major technical issues

– Document and report all incidents on a ticketing system and to Senior Technician

– Maintain records of service calls, training, and expenses

– Provide on-call emergency service as required and maintain communication with the department manager while in the field (Travelling and Over Time/Standby may be required)

– Report to work in a timely manner

– Adhere to contractual requirements

– Attend meetings, programs, and in-service training as required

– Educate customers on preventive maintenance and safety regulations, and provide general customer service on the phone and in person and remotely

– Fault find network issues and resolve it or escalate to Seniority

