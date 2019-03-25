Junior Technician

Requirements:
– Matric
– Own Vehicle + Valid Driver’s License
– A+ Certification
– N+ Certification
– 2-3 Years’ experience in similar field
– Good written and verbal skills
– POS Knowledge/Experience
– Desired Qualification Accreditation
– Time Management
– Log book reports
Duties:
– Networking, Printing and Troubleshooting, diagnose, remote support and repair units while in the field
– Coordinate all major technical issues
– Document and report all incidents on a ticketing system and to Senior Technician
– Maintain records of service calls, training, and expenses
– Provide on-call emergency service as required and maintain communication with the department manager while in the field (Travelling and Over Time/Standby may be required)
– Report to work in a timely manner
– Adhere to contractual requirements
– Attend meetings, programs, and in-service training as required
– Educate customers on preventive maintenance and safety regulations, and provide general customer service on the phone and in person and remotely
– Fault find network issues and resolve it or escalate to Seniority