Senior Backend DATABASE Developer – Fintech Environment – Stellenbosch – R1.1 million PA

Our client is a global FINTECH data driven financial technology firm with partners across the globe and offices in the USA, Australia and East Asia. This international business is looking for a Senior Back-End Database Developer to join their development team to enhance and expand their services.

This is a hands-on role which will entail software development as well as designing services and APIs.

If you are an experienced and rounded engineer looking to push your career to the next level in a fast growing and dynamic company, then this is the role for you! Don’t miss out, APPLY NOW

Requirements:

– 8+ years of experience in Database Development

– Oracle and or PostreSQL database experience

– Distributed systems/services expertise

– Familiarity with financial APIs (FIX, SWIFT etc.) A PLUS

– Good coding skills, preferably with NodeJS/ES6 familiarity

– Some knowledge of containerisation and cloud deployment especially AWS

– Experience in team programming projects, preferably using Git or other VCS

Responsibilities:

– Develop scalable and highly available back-end systems and infrastructure

– Work directly with developers and their CTO

– Build tools to manage, monitor, audit and test systems

– Take responsibility for deployment and operation of services

– Have a direct input in design and architecture

Reference Number for this position is GZ41161 which is a permanent position based in Stellenbosch offering a cost to company salary of R1.1 Million negotiable on experience and ability.

