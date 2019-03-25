Senior Business Analyst

We view our client as one of the top digital organisations in South Africa, who provide marketing and support services to millions of clients across the globe. They are based in very trendy and upmarket offices in Century City, Cape Town. A multi billion-dollar global giant in their field, they are able to attract the very best talent in South Africa, and retain them.

They are currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.

Product Development creates and innovates the software needed to run our client’s global online B2C gaming operations, including systems for Customer Service, Marketing, CRM, brand website development, DWH/BI, web analytics and the supporting frameworks and tools for one of the largest global online gaming groups.

Their dynamic environment is fast paced, using Agile and self-organising principles for their teams to deliver the highest quality new products.

You will be responsible for the end-to-end responsibilities within the Business Analyst framework, from facilitating workshops and requirements gathering through to documentation. You will work with relevant stakeholders including, but not limited to, Business Representatives, Product Owners and Architects to define and elicit requirements aligned with the AS-IS implementation in order to get to the TO-BE target state.

You will be expected to work in a fast-paced environment where the teams deliver in an agile way. Thus, your documentation methods must align to this. The emphasis is on lean, high quality documentation with repeatability in mind.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Requirements gathering

– Facilitate requirements gathering workshops with the Business

– Elicit requirements using a variety of tools and techniques based on the scenario

– Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes

Requirements documentation

– Produce requirements documentation using an appropriate tool

– Produce requirements documentation in an agile format to suit the pace of the Business

– Thorough knowledge of documentation methods, processes and best practices as described in the BABOK

Requirements vision

– Understand the commercial importance of changes or new features

– Drive and challenge Business Units on their assumptions of how they will successfully execute their plans

– Review and improve existing processes

Career development

– Mentor / facilitate personal growth of others

– Seek mentorship and own personal growth

General

– Assist with product/system/process documentation to support the Business, Developers and QA

– Serve as the intermediary between the Business and the Software Development Team

– Ability to work across multiple projects and backlogs

– Understand the impact of the change within the broader context

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The job holder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.

Requirements:

– Matric

– National IT Diploma OR Undergrad IT Degree

– Business Analysis Certificate or Diploma

Experience in the following

– Minimum previous experience of 3 -5 years as an Intermediate Business Analyst role in an IT environment

– Have worked in an agile environment using delivery methods such as SCRUM or Kanban

– BABOK Certified advantageous

– Agile training advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position