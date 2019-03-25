Senior SharePoint Developer

We view our client as one of the top digital organisations in South Africa, who provide marketing and support services to millions of clients across the globe. They are based in very trendy and upmarket offices in Century City, Cape Town. A multi billion-dollar global giant in their field, they are able to attract the very best talent in South Africa, and retain them.

They are currently looking for a Senior SharePoint Developer to join their team.

Our client’s environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative. You will form a vital part of a team of Developers who are responsible for critical business processes.

Duties will include, but not limited to:

Operating Duties

– Develop Custom SharePoint solutions to solve business problems

– Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying of systems components (new/improved)

– Implementing and deploying custom SharePoint features to enhance out of box SharePoint functionality

– Convert business requirements into technical solutions using the appropriate and applicable

– SharePoint web part(s) using a combination of workflows and Web Development technologies

– Utilizing Visual Studio for implementing local and enterprise wide enhancements and features

– Interpret architectural design

– Help with end user training

– Provide second/third line support to IT for SharePoint solutions deployed into SharePoint Farm(s)

– Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related

– Solid knowledge of OO, development methodologies and applying patterns

– Ability to work alongside Architects to integrate and propose viable solutions to business

– Provide technical guidance to teammates through coaching and mentorship.

– Develop, Refine and tune integrations between other applications

– Understanding of the following is advantageous but not required

– MVC pattern

– Message Queues (RabbitMQ)

– NoSQL (Mongo)

Support to Team

– Transfer of business and technical knowledge to the greater team

– Technical guidance and mentoring of developers

Support to Technical Lead and Software Development Manager

– Assist in enforcing Agile and Scrum methodology in the teams

– Assist in code reviews

– Assist in coordinating Pair Programming

– Assist in implementation of best practices, coding standards and relevant methodologies

Requirements:

– Computer Science related degree, diploma or similar qualification

– Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience

– Solid experience with developing workflows using Visual Studio

– Demonstrate high proficiency in HTML/ CSS, CAML, CSOM JavaScript/jQuery and C# ASP.Net, Stored Procedures, Angular (or similar JavaScript framework) Databases: MS SQL Server

– Solid knowledge of OO, development methodologies and applying patterns

– Experience with Agile development methodologies including Scrum

– Microsoft Certifications are advantageous

– Extensive experience with workflow environment including SharePoint 2013 Workflow platform advantageous

– Experience implementing and deploying custom SharePoint features to enhance out of box SharePoint functionality advantageous

– Experience building and implementing reporting using Excel, PowerPivot and SSRS in SharePoint advantageous

– Experience working in SharePoint Designer 2007, 2010 and 2013 advantageous

– 3rd party integrations advantageous

– SPServices advantageous

– JqGrid advantageous

– SharePoint Reporting Infrastructure advantageous

– UML advantageous

– Understanding of the following advantageous: Message Queues (RabbitMQ), NoSQL (Mongo), Source control concepts (Merging, Branching, Publishing), Continuous Integration, WFF, Web API, RESTful Services

