TECHNICAL ASSISTANT AFRICA

MAIN PURPOSE

To provide technical support and general administrative assistance to the Foods Technology Team with focus on analysing data and compiling accurate and meaningful reports.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– General administration as may be required by the Africa Foods team

– Consolidate data and produce reports

– Compile, update and maintain departmental records on Africa Folders and FPI (ZA, NRCS, ORIGIN, Ingredients, SADC, non SADC, Specifications)

– Administration, reporting of customer complaints and RTV’s in Africa including distribution of complaints and RTV’s, feedback and trending

– Manage store / supplier audit admin incl. progress updates / scores / exports logs

– Compiling supplier export documents for meat and dairy products to Namibia, Swaziland, Mozambique and Botswana for all weekly deliveries

– Sending supplier orders for meat and dairy products African countries for all weekly deliveries

– Co-ordination of all weekly export inspections (State vet, PPECB, DAFF) including documents for applications (permits)

– Weekly Compliance reports for the department and Management of the SINBIN report from Montague and Midrand DCs

– Read and understand all country import permits (Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Mozambique) and engagement on the amendments of imports permits.

– Daily engagements various external and internal stakeholders, where needed, regarding import permits and export documentation.

Daily engagements with in-country food stores and country management

KEY COMPETENCIES

– A National Diploma in Food Technology / B Com or equivalent will be an advantage

– Experience in a food retailer / manufacturing environment will be advantageous

– Strong computer literacy, including Excel; MS Word and Power point is essential

– Ability to collect and interpret data from multiple sources, and present in a meaningful, clear & concise fashion.

– Ability to summarize issues that concern the team performance and make recommendations for improvements

– Ability to seek opportunities to improve processes

– Ability to integrate and work across teams

– Ability to work under pressure and deadlines

– Ability to prioritise and good time management skills

– React and respond speedily to team related issues

– Strong admin skills

– Strong verbal and written communication skills

– Planning and Organising skills

– Attention to detail, High quality /standard mind-set

– Proven analytical and process ability

– Proven ability to accurately capture and record data

– Take initiative and follow up accordingly

