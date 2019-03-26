Bolt to add food deliveries

Bolt, an on-demand transportation platform that connects passengers with drivers across South Africa, has announced plans to launch a food delivery service.

The launch is likely to see South Africa become one of the first three countries worldwide in which the service will be offered, along with Estonia and Finland.

Markus Villig, CEO and co-founder of Bolt, emphasises that the company has been built around offering the best prices for passengers, and the lowest commissions for drivers. “This has led us to grow faster and more cost-efficiently than any other ride-hailing platform in the world,” he says.

“Now we want to bring this approach to food delivery. Combined with our technology, efficient operations and thousands of drivers in South Africa, we plan to build the best food delivery service for the people who already use our services daily.”

The company recently underwent a global rebrand, including changing its name from Taxify to Bolt, in a move aimed at bringing the brand identity in line with the company’s broader vision of transportation. Bolt’s services already include ride-hailing, with cars and motorbikes, as well as scooter sharing.