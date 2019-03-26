SA anti-crime tech exported through Africa

Amid the prevailing climate of economic doom and gloom are many South African success stories. The security seal industry, specialising in securing moveable goods and high-value assets using tamper-evident plastic seals, bags and similar, is one of these.

This is according to Brent Cramer, Director of TruSeal, who says the company has been increasing exports of its South African-made PVC security bags to more sub-Saharan African countries.

“It’s very satisfying to know SA materials and technology are being positively used to enable the secure transport and storage of the goods that millions of fellow Africans depend on. This fits in well with the spirit of African renewal and cooperation,” he says.

TruSeal’s 004 & Padlock series of PVC security bags, in particular, are finding growing favour with African retailers. They are already the most-used bags of their type by the top five South African retailers. Mr Cramer puts down the PVC bags’ popularity within the continental retail environment to their multifaceted nature which delivers more bang per buck for hard-pressed African retailers. The bags’ security locking chambers provide for the safe transport or storage of many items including keys, cash, documents and retail till trays.

An added advantage is their PVC nylon-based durability which makes the bags reusable.

“Ours is a little-known industry and yet our products are ubiquitous. South Africa’s challenging security environment means they’re also incredibly innovative. The local security seal industry is gaining tremendous competitive advantage and our firm alone has emerged as a continental leader; exporting South African-made security seals, PVC bags and related products to sub-Saharan African countries,” says Cramer.

Cramer adds that TruSeal recently launched a rage of environmentally-friendly options for its range of tamper-evident plastic security seals. The new TruSeal product extension is produced in a special biodegradable material. Once this material comes into contact with an environment like a landfill – or even a compost heap – where certain naturally-occurring microbes are present, it will begin to biodegrade. “This is an incredible solution to a burgeoning issue for our industry.

“Innovation often comes from surprising sources and our industry, and TruSeal in particular, is pleased to be able to share the benefits of innovation with our African peers,” he adds.

The TruSeal security seal system – which incorporates PVC bags – creates collective responsibility around moveable items like airline cargo, fast-moving consumer goods, high-value electronic products, other valuable commodities and transported goods. The system identifies each individual in the custodial chain and creates a sense of ownership while unique numbers and identifying marks also create an audit trail that prevents theft and tampering.

The TruSeal product range includes tamper-evident security seals, security bags, key wallets, pouches, security envelopes and heavy-duty bulk cash sacks. In addition, the company’s extensive local manufacturing facilities ensure products are effectively customised for the unique South African commercial and industrial climate.