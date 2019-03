SQL/SharePoint Administrator

SQL / SharePoint Administrator required to join the Bloemfontein Head Office of a national concern.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Microsoft SharePoint Information Architecture & Governance

– Microsoft SQL administration

– Microsoft Technologies, Active Directory, Exchange and Support

– Tier III Support

– Server infrastructure design, installation and configuration

– Change control processes and project management

– Software installation and support

– IT security management

– Disaster Recovery Management

– Backup Management

Minimum Requirements

– IT Qualification.

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in system development, implementation and administration.

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft SQL installation, configuration and administration.

– Minimum 5 years relevant operational system experience

.

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 to R30 000 per month CTC

Learn more/Apply for this position