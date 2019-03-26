System Integrator

Gain valuable experience in automation, system integration and instrumentation. Work closely with a mentor and become a guru in your field. Gain exposure in your industry and become an excellent System Integrator. Qualification:BTech or Diploma Skills & Experience: Proficient in MS Excel, MS Word and MS ProjectsClient liaisesMining, Petro-chemical, FCMG, OilSystem integrationPLC and SCADAAllen Bradley and Rockwell importantValid driver's license and own vehicleMinimum 2 – 5 years' experience Job Description:Proficient in MS Excel, MS Word and MS Projects.Client liaises.Mining, Petro-chemical, FCMG, Oil.System integration.PLC and SCADA.Allen Bradley and Rockwell important.Valid driver's license and own vehicle.Minimum 2 – 5 years' experience.

