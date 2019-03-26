Team Lead / Senior PHP Developer

Responsibilities Development Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching and mentorship. Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery. Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by ensuring Realm standards and processes are followed. Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team. Collaborate with other software developers to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web- and desktop-based business applications. Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans. Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards. Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code. Conduct quarterly reviews on subordinates. Review code Ensure your own and everyone else’s time is timeously logged – critical component of the role. Billable and non-billable time should be carefully recorded Oversee important deployments Analyse and resolve technical and application problems. Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties. Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget. Set an example as a senior member of the team with regards to timekeeping and general professional conduct. Play a leading role in sourcing and interviewing new candidates as well as the successful onboarding of new starters. Play a leading role in assigning projects/retainers to the appropriate developers Research and evaluate a variety of software products. Be responsible for the growth and skills development of your team. Support the Project Managers in managing the team to successfully deliver projects. Accountabilities Delivering on team lead responsibilities Arriving on time for stand ups Guide and mentor junior developers Applying accurate timelines and budgets to proposals for the team Taking part in training/development opportunities the company has to offer Completing timesheets on time on a daily basis

Learn more/Apply for this position