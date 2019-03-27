Coca-Cola European Partners digitalises with Software AG

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, has chosen Software AG’s hybrid integration platform as an enabler for implementing its technology and business transformation programme.

CCEP was looking for a single integration platform to meet current and future requirements in alignment with its API-LED architecture and cloud-first strategy.

CCEP was formed through the merger of three western European bottling companies in 2016, and as the company integrated three differing IT landscapes they were looking for economies of scale and new business capabilities through a single integration platform.

A2A, B2B, API-management, governance, maintainability and security were key capabilities for CCEP integration platform as was flexible licensing options to support both on premise and cloud deployment.

“Total integration is fundamental to successful digitalisation,” says Software AG CEO Sanjay Brahmawar.

“We see use of a holistic integration platform as way to deliver new capability to our business and support our focus to deliver outstanding customer service,” says Mark Raphael, vice-president: business process and technology at CCEP.

CCEP was created to compete more effectively and drive growth across developed European markets with a world-class production, sales and distribution platform. The enterprise integration platform has been identified as a key enabler for the future CCEP digital strategy.

This first digitalisation programme consists of three project work streams: the integration platform foundation; an integration centre of excellence; and API MVP and governance.

Software AG hybrid integration platform has been chosen by CCEP as the central enterprise integration platform to enable this strategy.