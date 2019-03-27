Global retailers look to realtime in-store pricing

By 2025, it is predicted that the top 10 global retailers by revenue will leverage contextualized realtime pricing through mobile applications to manage and adjust in-store prices for customers.

“Digital sales continue to grow, but it’s no longer a competition between online and offline,” says Robert Hetu, vice-president research analyst at Gartner. “Today, many retailers find that half of their online sales are supported by their stores.

“As customers share more data and information from various sources, they expect more personalized and meaningful offers from retailers. Retailers should assess personal data and product preferences, and translate those inputs into immediate and contextualised offers.”

To offer consistent, relevant and personalized prices for customers, retainers need to understand customer behaviors, especially as the path to their purchase decisions becomes erratic across touchpoints. Digital twins — virtual representations of processes, things, environments or people — can simulate behavior and predict outcomes, including customer behavior and preferences.

Examples include Adidas’ Speedfactory, to improve the quality, speed and overall efficiency of the company’s entire sporting goods product chain.

The city of Singapore also has a full-scale digital twin of itself that can analyse future household energy storage.

Adoption of mobile payments and retailer mobile apps also supports the predicted move toward mainstream adoption of real-time in-store pricing. “Many consumers who have downloaded a retailer’s app use it for online purchases; others use it to obtain a coupon or discount offer that they can use in a physical store,” Hetu adds.

However, retailers face some customer experience and technology challenges in ensuring that the correct price is accessible in real time. “Retainers need to educate customers in understanding the dynamic nature of pricing, which means that prices can rise or fall unexpectedly. Retailers also need to be better at managing delays in updating over-inventory and under-inventory levels,” observes Hetu.

To manage pricing signage, some retailers are using electronic shelf labels or digital shelf edge technologies. However, for the many that don’t use digital labels, associates must change price labels manually. This is a high-risk source of mistakes and a limitation to the frequency a retailer can adjust prices.

“Retailers must focus on enabling technologies such as a unified retail commerce platform, which uses centralized data for inventory, pricing, loyalty and other information to facilitate a continuous and cohesive experience,” Hetu says.