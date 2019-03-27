Huawei adds new photography features

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has unveiled the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.

The new devices feature the innovative Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, an optical SuperZoom Lens, a new Huawei Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image stabilization technology.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, comments: “The Huawei P30 Series is a fundamental breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology development; it will rewrite the rules and reshape everyone’s perception of mobile photography. Innovations such as the Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor and SuperZoom Lens allow us to push the envelope of both photography and videography – a frontier long overdue for disruption. The Huawei P30 Series will set the pace for the next generation of smartphones by empowering people to capture the true beauty of the world around them through a device that fits in the palm of their hands.”

Achieving a record-high overall DxOMark score of 112, the Huawei P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad Camera System, including a 40MP main camera with the Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, the Huawei ToF Camera and a 32MP front camera.

RYYB Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor deviates from the traditional RGGB Bayer filter by replacing green pixels with yellow pixels, yielding a high maximum ISO rating of 409 600 on the Huawei P30 Pro and 204 800 on the Huawei P30. This fundamental shift in sensor technology, combined with Huawei AIS, OIS and the Huawei P30 Pro’s f/1.6 wide aperture, delivers photography and videography across a wide range of scenarios and lighting conditions – including extreme low light – producing images with enhanced detail, colour and clarity.

Through a new periscope design, the SuperZoom Lens supports high fidelity magnification of five times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom. A prism element in the telephoto camera bends light at a 90-degree angle to maximize focal length while minimizing camera height, without disrupting device design.

Unique to the Huawei P30 Pro is a Huawei ToF Camera that captures depth-of-field information to deliver accurate image segmentation. Precise distance measurement allows for the simulation of multiple levels of bokeh. The Super Portrait feature captures even the smallest details, such as individual strands of hair. It combines depth information and proprietary algorithms to produce outstanding images with defocused backgrounds and highlights the subject of the image in any scenario.

HDR+ enables the front and rear cameras to combine multiple photos taken in quick succession to eliminate overexposed and backlit images.

The Huawei P30 Series offers studio-grade videography. The Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor enables low-light video capture so night scenes appear bright and highly detailed. Huawei AIS and OIS support stabilization for all video capture settings, resulting in a perfect, steady shot.

Additionally, the SuperZoom Lens allows for crisp close-ups, while the AI Video Editor enables users to add background music and special effects to their videos, turning the Huawei P30 Series into a mobile production studio.

Huawei Dual-View Video[1] can capture two perspectives of the same scene at the same time by using multiple cameras simultaneously. The Huawei P30 Series provides a full view of a scene while also capturing a close-up of a subject, unleashing new and exciting possibilities for video.