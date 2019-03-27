IT Help Desk Agent

We’re looking for someone with a passion for troubleshooting and amazing problem-solving skills to join our Customer Support Team!

The role requires the individual to assist our clients, telephonically, remotely and online with hardware, software and network related queries. Excellent proficiency in English is required, as communication (verbal and written) is the key to the success of this position. We support our clients 24/7, shift work and standby applies.

The ideal candidate will have an IT related qualification and at least 2 years’ experience in a similar working environment. Previous experience within the retail environment or with POS systems are preferred but not essential. If you have SQL knowledge we consider it an added bonus.

If you have not heard from us within 14 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position