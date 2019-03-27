Senior Business Analyst (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Senior Business Analyst in Contracting.Job & Company Description:A well established company in the Finance sector is seeking a Senior BA with a Finance background to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity in the Western Cape. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest. Job Experience & Skills Required:Qualification
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Functions:
- Facilitate, Formulate, Implement business strategies
- Review processes
- Analyse system and business processes
- Ensure testing protocols are adhered to
Experience:
- 8 years experience in Business Applications and IT
- Business and Data analysis
- Solutions design and testing
- Data modelling and dataflows
- Interface, screen and reports layouts
