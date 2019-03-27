Senior .NET Specialist – Somerset West, Cape Town

Mar 27, 2019

.NET Specialist – Somerset West, Cape Town

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

My client, one of South Africa’s elite tech companies, is hunting for a Senior .NET Specialist to fill an exceptional role based in Somerset West, Cape Town. The candidate should consider themselves to be a team player, dynamic and spirited when it comes to tech.

Skills that will fit the role criteria:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • ASP.NET
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • HTML

Duties consist of:

  • Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.
  • Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.
  • Following the best software engineering practices.
  • Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Continental breakfast everyday
  • Parking
  • Great coffee, cool drinks and treats in the office
  • Continuous training and development across all skill sets
  • Rapid career progression
  • Competitive salary

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

