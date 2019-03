Software Engineer Machine Learning

Our client is looking for talented developers to build out the best damn big data team in Africa.

Note that this is not a data science position and that it requires building large-scale, production-grade software systems that applies machine learning in practice, including the training of machine learning models.

You will:

– Work with a firehose of data

– Build state-of-the-art statistical models

– Touch all aspects of the business

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, and code reviews

– Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stackWe expect you to:

– Be creative

– Be flexible

– Use the data, Luke

– And take pride in your work

Minimum requirements

– Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)

– Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience

Standard requirements

– Python experience

– Linux experience

– Commercial software experience

– Experience with Hadoop/Spark/R

– Machine Learning / Data Mining / Big Data experience

– MSc (or even PhD) in a related field

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

