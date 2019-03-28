Database Administrator
Mar 28, 2019
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A UK FinTech company with offices in the CBD needs a Database Administrator who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is able make smart design decisions under pressure. Your core role will be the provisioning, maintenance and scaling of the database, ensuring exception support for cutting-edge software products. The ideal candidate requires an IT/Engineering Degree/Diploma, MCSA: SQL(contact number) & MCSE. You need at least 2 years MS SQL Administration, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, knowledge of 3rd party DBA tools and applications (e.g. Redgate, idera) & experience in Cloud environments such as Amazon/Web Services or Azure.
DUTIES:
- Accountable for the operational support of the platform including –
- DB Application support.
- DB Infrastructure support.
- DB Monitoring and support.
- Cloud migration and full-scale adoption.
- Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements.
- Working in an Agile environment, assist in the move towards Continuous Deployment and Delivery.
- Keep a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices and monitor emerging technologies.
- Work with geographically distributed teams.
- Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act.
- Participate on big data, machine learning and/or NoSQL transitioning.
- Assist BI teams to maintain or stabilise their environments if needed.
- Assist Production Support teams to investigate and resolve issues/requirements.
REQUIREMENTS:
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related