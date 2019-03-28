Database Administrator

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK FinTech company with offices in the CBD needs a Database Administrator who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is able make smart design decisions under pressure. Your core role will be the provisioning, maintenance and scaling of the database, ensuring exception support for cutting-edge software products. The ideal candidate requires an IT/Engineering Degree/Diploma, MCSA: SQL(contact number) & MCSE. You need at least 2 years MS SQL Administration, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, knowledge of 3rd party DBA tools and applications (e.g. Redgate, idera) & experience in Cloud environments such as Amazon/Web Services or Azure.

DUTIES:

  • Accountable for the operational support of the platform including –
    • DB Application support.
    • DB Infrastructure support.
    • DB Monitoring and support.
    • Cloud migration and full-scale adoption.
  • Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements.
  • Working in an Agile environment, assist in the move towards Continuous Deployment and Delivery.
  • Keep a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices and monitor emerging technologies.
  • Work with geographically distributed teams.
  • Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act.
  • Participate on big data, machine learning and/or NoSQL transitioning.
  • Assist BI teams to maintain or stabilise their environments if needed.
  • Assist Production Support teams to investigate and resolve issues/requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

