ENVIRONMENT: A UK FinTech company with offices in the CBD needs a Database Administrator who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is able make smart design decisions under pressure. Your core role will be the provisioning, maintenance and scaling of the database, ensuring exception support for cutting-edge software products. The ideal candidate requires an IT/Engineering Degree/Diploma, MCSA: SQL(contact number) & MCSE. You need at least 2 years MS SQL Administration, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, knowledge of 3rd party DBA tools and applications (e.g. Redgate, idera) & experience in Cloud environments such as Amazon/Web Services or Azure. DUTIES: Accountable for the operational support of the platform including – DB Application support. DB Infrastructure support. DB Monitoring and support. Cloud migration and full-scale adoption.

Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements.

Working in an Agile environment, assist in the move towards Continuous Deployment and Delivery.

Keep a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices and monitor emerging technologies.

Work with geographically distributed teams.

Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act.

Participate on big data, machine learning and/or NoSQL transitioning.

Assist BI teams to maintain or stabilise their environments if needed.

Assist Production Support teams to investigate and resolve issues/requirements. REQUIREMENTS: