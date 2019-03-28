Fujitsu RunMyProcess signs up IoT.nxt to deliver enterprise value

South African company IoT.nxt has signed a partnership with Fujitsu RunMyProcess to enable enterprises to extract more value from data captured by their Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Fujitsu RunMyProcess high-productivity application Platform-as-a-Service (hpaPaaS) integrates IoT data, captured and filtered by the IoT.nxt cloud, into a wide range of enterprise applications.

This valuable data, gathered even from analogue devices or those with non-standard protocols, is instantly available to deliver insights to users worldwide – and to unlock sustainable efficiencies by streamlining and automating new processes.

For enterprises looking to leverage IoT information collected from a range of devices – from CCTV cameras to machinery sensors – filtering vast amounts of data to find truly meaningful elements is a major challenge.

IoT.nxt Raptor software-enabled gateway and edge solutions address this challenge by acquiring raw data from diverse IoT and edge devices, normalising and aggregating this before sending to the cloud for visualistion and using it to build a digital overview of an entire organisation, its technologies, equipment and processes.

Businesses can drill down to generate insights, for example, by searching by department or process, and can automate processes to respond immediately when triggered by defined changes in machines or operational behaviors.

Fujitsu RunMyProcess is a native cloud platform that allows organisations to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications that connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments. With RunMyProcess, organisations can model and streamline even the most complex business processes while also integrating existing systems and services – whether cloud services like Office 365 or on-premises solutions such as SAP – with smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearable technology and other mobile devices.

As a result, users enjoy a seamless experience – anywhere, anytime. The platform’s pre-built connectors allow customers to develop connected applications faster, deploying them within days rather than months, as well as quickly scaling to thousands of users.

Hiroshi Yazawa, CEO of Fujitsu RunMyProcess, comments: “Fujitsu RunMyProcess makes it possible to quickly and securely build connected applications that extend enterprise systems to all the people, clouds and devices of the digital world. Through our partnership with IoT.nxt, we are able to help recruit the army of IoT devices that every business owns, to be seamlessly connected to any enterprise workflow. The potential value that this technology partnership can bring by unlocking businesses’ IoT is huge.”

Nico Steyn, CEO of IoT.nxt, adds: “IoT.nxt’s edge, core and cloud services take outputs from the typical legacy IoT equipment and their latest smart sensors that most enterprises deploy in combination, and use these to deliver a clear overview of what’s happening in every part of the business, without disrupting operations.

“Through our partnership with Fujitsu RunMyProcess, companies are able to take these insights to a whole new level – by seamlessly connecting them to any other business function and making them available to everyone in the organisation. We’re essentially delivering new business value by transforming smart businesses into intelligent businesses.”