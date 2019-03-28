Honor 10 Lite launches in SA

Honor, the smartphone brand belonging to the Huawei Group, has launched the Honor 10 Lite, the brand’s latest flagship smartphone in South Africa.

Key features of the Honor 10 Lite include:

* 24MP AI-Powered selfie camera and 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras;

* 6,21-inch FHD Screen with dewdrop notch and bezel-less display;

* 3D curved edge for better grip;

* New Kirin 710 chipset with EMUI 9.0;

* 64GB internal storage;

* Long lasting 3 400 mAh battery; and

* GPU Turbo 2.0.

The Honor 10 Lite with launch in South Africa in Sky Blue and Sapphire Blue.

The Honor 10 Lite includes a 24MP camera upfront with a wide f/2.0, and increased resolution. The on-board AI also recognises up to eight different scenarios, and includes studio-like effects.

On the rear, it comes with a dual lens setup of 13MP and 2MP, with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture.

The Honor 10 Lite is equipped with the new Kirin 710 chipsets, paired with the level Cortex-A73 core. In terms of storage, it comes with both 32GB and 64GB.

The device is also suitable for gaming, thanks to the GPU Turbo 2.0, which offers a 36% reduction in input latency.

It also features a 3 400mAh battery, ensuring extended usage time between charges.

The EMUI 9.0 ensures that the system is optimised for the hardware while also boosting performance, and also that artificial intelligence (AI) is more accessible with HiVision, a travel, translation and shopping assistant.

The AI-enabled mobile communication technology also increases the quality of calls, even in the noisiest of environments, while ensuring that users will not get disconnected thanks to the new Elevator Mode.

Raymond Liu, CEO of Honor South Africa, comments: “On the back of a fantastic year in our Middle Eastern market, we are delighted to launch the Honor 10 Lite to the South African market, where consumers are looking for class-leading features and innovative experiences at a respectable cost.

“AS the Honor brand, we regard the South African market as a key pillar to building on our global success, and we envisage that once South African consumers see what Honor can do for their lives, we will most definitely be a force to be reckoned with in this competitive market.”

The Honor 10 Lite will be available in South Africa from the 5 April 2019 in Vodacom stores at a retail price of R4 599.00, with contract packages starting from R249 per month for 24 months.