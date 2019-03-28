Integration Architect Ref: IAS/ZR

Responsible for interpreting tactical plans into an integrated business process, technologies, information and application architectural framework at the project/programme level and providing a high level roadmap for the implementation of the architecture.The architecture includes the following artefacts that will be developed and or assembled by the enterprise architects:

Technologies, information and application artefacts and related metadata Policies Procedures Standards Principals Objectives.

Provides guidance to medium size/large complexity or large size moderate complexity projects. May consult with domain architects and peers involved in implementation projects.

What will make you successful in this role?

Architect and realise the integration layer of SPF’s target Enterprise Architecture for purposes of digital, multi-channel, client engagement, analytics, automation and other integration business drivers, by:

producing the as-is, to-be and transition integration architectures consisting of patterns, platforms, technologies, frameworks, standards and guidelines across the SPF cluster,

motivating for the right and appropriate integration layer capabilities

providing appropriate enterprise integration architecture guidance at cluster level, and

leading an integration team and technology competency teams in Java and .NET to realise standard and reusable application and technology-specific integrations/accelerators

Actively own, drive, measure and report integration architecture value at cluster level Be the architect champion for the enabling integration layer across initiatives, projects and the SPF cluster Closely collaborate and participate in business, cluster and group integration governance Maintain and evolve the integration architecture/layer and roadmaps across cluster

Qualification and Experience

Degree or Diploma with 10 to 12 years related experience.Knowledge and SkillsIT Data AnalysisBusiness Systems Requirements DefinitionEmerging TechnologiesCompliance MonitoringProject Management

