Integration Architect Ref: IAS/ZR

Responsible for interpreting tactical plans into an integrated business process, technologies, information and application architectural framework at the project/programme level and providing a high level roadmap for the implementation of the architecture.The architecture includes the following artefacts that will be developed and or assembled by the enterprise architects:
- Technologies, information and application artefacts and related metadata Policies Procedures Standards Principals Objectives.
- Provides guidance to medium size/large complexity or large size moderate complexity projects. May consult with domain architects and peers involved in implementation projects.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Architect and realise the integration layer of SPF’s target Enterprise Architecture for purposes of digital, multi-channel, client engagement, analytics, automation and other integration business drivers, by:
- producing the as-is, to-be and transition integration architectures consisting of patterns, platforms, technologies, frameworks, standards and guidelines across the SPF cluster,
- motivating for the right and appropriate integration layer capabilities
- providing appropriate enterprise integration architecture guidance at cluster level, and
- leading an integration team and technology competency teams in Java and .NET to realise standard and reusable application and technology-specific integrations/accelerators
- Actively own, drive, measure and report integration architecture value at cluster level
- Be the architect champion for the enabling integration layer across initiatives, projects and the SPF cluster
- Closely collaborate and participate in business, cluster and group integration governance
- Maintain and evolve the integration architecture/layer and roadmaps across cluster
Qualification and Experience
Degree or Diploma with 10 to 12 years related experience.Knowledge and SkillsIT Data AnalysisBusiness Systems Requirements DefinitionEmerging TechnologiesCompliance MonitoringProject Management