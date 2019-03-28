Liquid Telecom upgrades network with Nokia

Liquid Telecom Kenya and Nokia have announced a two-year partnership to upgrade its existing fibre network to support OTN/DWDM technology with an initial network capacity of 500G, resulting in a faster and more reliable connection along the route from the Indian Ocean to data centres in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and neighboring countries.

Powered by the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), the upgrade allows Liquid Telecom to meet the growing demand from its carrier, mobile operator and Internet service provider (CSP/ISP) customers for higher-capacity inter-networking services.

Liquid Telecom will become the first communications solutions provider to connect through its own network with nearly every country that borders Kenya while also providing an alternate fibre route to submarine for other landlocked countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda and DR-Congo.

Ben Roberts, CTO at Liquid Telecom, says: “We believe that every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected. This is the vision that has been driving our network expansion across Africa. By teaming up with Nokia, we have been able to quickly adapt to the industry’s rapid growth within the region and greater access to our high-speed fibre network and cloud services across East Africa. This comes at a time when more mobile operators are planning to increase their backbone bandwidth as they prepare for 5G which is driving the demand for high-speed city to city Internet links.”

The deployment began in October 2018, and is expected to provide enhanced services to thousands of corporate customers and FTTH users, and has the potential to reach over 85-million mobile subscribers across Kenya and its neighboring countries.

Daniel Jaeger, head of the Central, East and West Africa Market Unit at Nokia, adds: “As an industry-leading optical network provider, Nokia has enabled customers to maximise network capacity and efficiency while supporting the deployment of mission-critical services. With our DWDM/OTN network, Liquid Telecom can offer the high capacity and low latency needed for its customers, ensuring an excellent customer experience and ultimately connecting all of Africa to the digital world. This network will be an important, additional backbone network with Nokia technology across Africa.”