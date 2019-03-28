.NET Web Developer – Rondebosch

Job Type: .NET Web Developer
Location: Cape Town, Westlake
A growing company that is nationally recongised within the legal sector, that delivers innovative software solutions requires an Senior C# ASP.Net Developer to join their Cape Town office. A intermit company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. Our client provides industry leading digital solutions all over the globe!
As an .NET Web Developer your role will include
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
- ORM
- Working in a scrum environment
- Disciplined self-starter
- Analytical way of thinking
Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.
The position offers :
- Flexible working scheme
- No dress code
- Recruitment commission
- Flexible working hours.
- Work from home days!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!