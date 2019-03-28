OE Business Analyst Graduate

If Continuous Improvement is, you’re A game, then listen up. If you just graduated and want to pursue a career in supply chain and logistics focusing on problem solving and project management then this is your opportunity. A well-established company in the Winelands is looking to hire a graduate who has basic knowledge in OE. You will be given this great opportunity to grow within the company and manage to gain great experience in the logistics and supply chain industry. Qualification:BCom Logistics ManagementBEng Industrial or equivalent Skills & Experience: Entry level knowledge of OE / CISupports OE deployment but with entry level understandingBasic knowledge of supply chain functions and planningMS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, Visio (Basic)Competent in the technical aspects of data analysisCan explain how data assists in scoping of a project and how it simplifies problem quantificationUnderstands principles of project management can explain them and their benefitsAdheres to solution designAdheres to agreed and documented methodologies and processesEntry level knowledge of OE / CI toolsCan explain the Basic Problem-Solving tool (A3, Cause and Effect, 5 Why) and its structureDescribe what triggers a Problem-Solving activity Job Description:Continuous improvement innovation.Logistics and Supply Chain Management knowledge (problem-solving, analytical competence, client centricity etc).General Business Acumen – Excellent interpersonal communication skills, fundamental financials, detail orientated, use of initiative etc.Operational excellence – identify value adding opportunities, eliminate waste, work independently and through cross functional teams.Leadership skills (negotiation, building relationships, ability to influence etc).Computer literacy and Presentation skills including VISIO – Advanced solution and process focused (MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint).Only South African Residents will be considered. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Building and Construction, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, JOHAN KOTZÉ on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE019960.

Learn more/Apply for this position