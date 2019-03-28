Senior Java Developer

Position purpose:

As a Senior Developer you will work in a team alongside a group of talented multi-skilled professionals to deliver a world class web and mobile experience to support our clients and advisers. You will see and experience the results of your hard work as our agile methodology allows us to implement and improve constantly and iteratively.

The Senior Developer role is accountable for developing, maintaining and supporting a portfolio of software applications that meet the business requirements. He/she will partner with key roles (Like enterprise architects, project managers, business analysts, testers, UI and copywriting specialists) to create well-defined solutions that are aligned to the company’s enterprise architecture and business strategy and leverage common solutions and services, to meet key project goals.

Experience & Qualifications:

IT degree / 3 year Diploma

5 years + development experience

Has shown a track record of adopting to new technologies

Has a track record of developing large systems without supervision

Has a track record of being respected by his / her peers as subject matter expert in his / her respective field of technology

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

Up to date with the latest trends and technologies.

Have worked with an agile development teams focused on test and learn strategies.

Enjoy wearing multiple hats within the User Centred Design space

Be proficient in the following

HTML5

CSS

Javascript (Full stack like Node, Grunt)

AngularJS

Java EE

Liberty and Datapower is an advantage.

Roles/Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.

Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues / queries.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Developing solutions that support Retails value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture of the company where applicable.

Engagement with various stakeholders

Serve as the “go to”, offering in-depth knowledge of solution development, best practices and standards outcome.

Identifies opportunities and take advantage of them, Able to understand the bigger picture and how your team and you contribute to the success of the business.

Alignment with all areas of Retail IT to ensure that there is good integration between the current and future environments, and that current systems remain stable.

Align with current IT trends and technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position