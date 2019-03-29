Business Intelligence Developer

The Business Intelligence (BI) Developer is responsible for the design, development and delivery of BI solutions to support the organisation’s services and business strategy
Requirements
– Minimum of B degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Informatics, or IT
– BI certification is advantageous
– ITIL qualification advantageous
– 4-5 years BI development experience of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop.
– Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Power BI
– Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment
– Solid working experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS ( multidimensional and / Tabular)
– SQL and datawarehousing experince
– Experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)
Responsibilities
– Liaise with the BI BA in order to understand the domain and problem.
– Develop and enhance existing or new reporting /business intelligence solutions
– Provide support in planning, development and execution of deliverables for business intelligence solutions
– Production support of all reporting, business intelligence, environment and data platform solutions
– Technical and end user management of BI solutions on a day to day basis
– Minor and medium development tasks to expand functionality of current BI solutions
– Data cleaning, preparation and transformation.
– Apply appropriate analysis and modelling to answer the questions. Interpret the patterns and relationships mined from the data. Validate model and results.
– Develop and utilize dashboards effectively
– Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models
– Support end users and error management of BI solutions
– Quality reports delivered within agreed timeframe. Present findings to customers in an effective manner. Influence the decision making process.
– Find innovative solutions to the business problem presented.
– All projects completed within agreed timeframe. Number send backs and hours of rework done kept to minimum.