Business Intelligence Developer

The Business Intelligence (BI) Developer is responsible for the design, development and delivery of BI solutions to support the organisation’s services and business strategy

Requirements

– Minimum of B degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Informatics, or IT

– BI certification is advantageous

– ITIL qualification advantageous

– 4-5 years BI development experience of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop.

– Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Power BI

– Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment

– Solid working experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS ( multidimensional and / Tabular)

– SQL and datawarehousing experince

– Experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)

Responsibilities

– Liaise with the BI BA in order to understand the domain and problem.

– Develop and enhance existing or new reporting /business intelligence solutions

– Provide support in planning, development and execution of deliverables for business intelligence solutions

– Production support of all reporting, business intelligence, environment and data platform solutions

– Technical and end user management of BI solutions on a day to day basis

– Minor and medium development tasks to expand functionality of current BI solutions

– Data cleaning, preparation and transformation.

– Apply appropriate analysis and modelling to answer the questions. Interpret the patterns and relationships mined from the data. Validate model and results.

– Develop and utilize dashboards effectively

– Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models

– Support end users and error management of BI solutions

– Quality reports delivered within agreed timeframe. Present findings to customers in an effective manner. Influence the decision making process.

– Find innovative solutions to the business problem presented.

– All projects completed within agreed timeframe. Number send backs and hours of rework done kept to minimum.

Learn more/Apply for this position