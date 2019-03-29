Business Intelligence Manager

The Business Intelligence Manager’s primary responsibility will be to support the creation of Business Intelligence and Analytics capabilities, processes and tools within PPECB to provide a high quality, timeous service. This includes managing a team to produce visualization, analytics, forecasting, predictions and reporting that is relevant to the technology trends. He/she will be responsible for setting the strategy and vision and for managing the day-to-day tactical operations of the BI team. He/she will be responsible for all strategic, tactical, operational, financial, human, and technical resource managerial responsibilities associated with the PPECB’s BI products, services and delivery capability

Requirements

– Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in information systems, Computer Science or equivalent qualification

– Minimum 8 years development experience and an understanding of business

– Experience in data architecture, data analysis, data modelling and data management

– 3+ years management experience, preferably within business intelligence

– Extensive experience in Information Technology, with solid experience in Business Intelligence (incl. delivery of enterprise scale BI solutions), Analytics and Data.

– Experience with SSIS, SSRS, cloud, SQL Databases, ETL Tools and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Power BI

– Experience with Agile software development

– Hands-on experience on all BI knowledge discovery stages

– Exposure in the field of Data Mining, Machine-Learning, Experience Management or Artificial Intelligence

– Depth of technical experience focusing on the Microsoft BI Stack but also a keen eye for detailed analysis to implement strategies that deliver effective results

– Experience working in an environment that is both project-based and process oriented.

– Strong Knowledge of Technical Management, Information Analysis and Computer Hardware/Software systems

– Knowledge of data science, statistical analysis, data mining and predictive algorithms.

– An understanding of Mobile Technology; EDI and Application development

– Machine learning, predictive analytics

Responsibilities

– Develop and prepare strategies for Business Intelligence processes for organization factoring in future BI trends and technologies.

– Prepare architecture for data, prepare strategies and provide business object solutions as per requirements.

– Administer projects, prepare updates and implement all phases for project to achieve all project objectives.

– Manage and customize all ETL processes as per customer requirement and analyze all processes for same.

– Analyze all complex data and identify requirements for business enhancement in project.

– Strive for Digitalization – continuously evaluate state-of-the-art BI methods

– Support and governance of strategies and objectives according to metrics and KPIs or scorecards

– Perform assessment on all reporting requirements and develop long term strategy for various reporting solutions.

– Ensure development and compliance to all enterprise data model according to data standards.

– Deliver of high-quality BI content such as reports, dashboards and self-service data sets.

– Managing business-as-usual, vision and service, strategic and innovation initiatives through a BI roadmap and scorecard

– Using BI as a vehicle to deliver against organisational goals and supporting PPECB’s move towards a more data driven organisation.

– Take responsibility for the on-time delivery of BI content to end users and customers through relevant delivery channels.

– Support and implement a cycle of medium-term improvements to drive profitability and strategic objectives through BI.

– Establish, align and manage target and budget goals whilst ensuring effective control of costs for a range of functional areas to increase cost efficiency.

– Manage the rollout of the self-service BI across the organisation as part of the BI roadmap

– Innovation and Continual Service Improvements.

– Timeous resolution of escalated issues and problems from the Service Desk

– Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

– Develop a BI service culture which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service.

– Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members to ensure application of BI tools by facilitate sessions to collaborate with stakeholders about options for the solution

– Provides high level input to vendor management and assists in expertly resolving any disputes.

– To ensure that the CIO and stakeholders are kept informed of progress and in particular told of major problems and/or issues in a timely manner

– Define and implement the Information Management strategy to enhance Business Intelligence and ensure execution of strategy and plans by team.

– Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.

– Take responsibility for the on-time delivery of BI content to end users and customers through relevant delivery channels.

– Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions. Ensure compliance with audit requirements.

– Define and implement suitable data management practices to ensure the quality and integrity of the information assets, including master data management.

– Definition, development and maintenance of relevant policies, procedures, standards and frameworks to innovatively and effectively manage practices and processes.

– Define and evaluate options for the solution to a given prioritised problem, specifically evaluating the implications and required changes to the PPECB architecture (process, people and systems) and facilitate sessions to collaborate with stakeholders about options for the solution.

– Analyse and develop business intelligence based on data analysed, data collected, reviewed, and incorporate all internal and external benchmarking data for future solutions.

– Facilitate the conversion of knowledge and ideas into new or improved products for the Business Intelligence environment.

– Manage own development to increase own competencies

