Business Intelligence Manager

Mar 29, 2019

The Business Intelligence Manager’s primary responsibility will be to support the creation of Business Intelligence and Analytics capabilities, processes and tools within PPECB to provide a high quality, timeous service. This includes managing a team to produce visualization, analytics, forecasting, predictions and reporting that is relevant to the technology trends. He/she will be responsible for setting the strategy and vision and for managing the day-to-day tactical operations of the BI team. He/she will be responsible for all strategic, tactical, operational, financial, human, and technical resource managerial responsibilities associated with the PPECB’s BI products, services and delivery capability

Requirements

– Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in information systems, Computer Science or equivalent qualification
– Minimum 8 years development experience and an understanding of business
– Experience in data architecture, data analysis, data modelling and data management
– 3+ years management experience, preferably within business intelligence
– Extensive experience in Information Technology, with solid experience in Business Intelligence (incl. delivery of enterprise scale BI solutions), Analytics and Data.
– Experience with SSIS, SSRS, cloud, SQL Databases, ETL Tools and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Power BI
– Experience with Agile software development
– Hands-on experience on all BI knowledge discovery stages
– Exposure in the field of Data Mining, Machine-Learning, Experience Management or Artificial Intelligence
– Depth of technical experience focusing on the Microsoft BI Stack but also a keen eye for detailed analysis to implement strategies that deliver effective results
– Experience working in an environment that is both project-based and process oriented.
– Strong Knowledge of Technical Management, Information Analysis and Computer Hardware/Software systems
– Knowledge of data science, statistical analysis, data mining and predictive algorithms.
– An understanding of Mobile Technology; EDI and Application development
– Machine learning, predictive analytics

Responsibilities

– Develop and prepare strategies for Business Intelligence processes for organization factoring in future BI trends and technologies.
– Prepare architecture for data, prepare strategies and provide business object solutions as per requirements.
– Administer projects, prepare updates and implement all phases for project to achieve all project objectives.
– Manage and customize all ETL processes as per customer requirement and analyze all processes for same.
– Analyze all complex data and identify requirements for business enhancement in project.
– Strive for Digitalization – continuously evaluate state-of-the-art BI methods
– Support and governance of strategies and objectives according to metrics and KPIs or scorecards
– Perform assessment on all reporting requirements and develop long term strategy for various reporting solutions.
– Ensure development and compliance to all enterprise data model according to data standards.
– Deliver of high-quality BI content such as reports, dashboards and self-service data sets.
– Managing business-as-usual, vision and service, strategic and innovation initiatives through a BI roadmap and scorecard
– Using BI as a vehicle to deliver against organisational goals and supporting PPECB’s move towards a more data driven organisation.
– Take responsibility for the on-time delivery of BI content to end users and customers through relevant delivery channels.
– Support and implement a cycle of medium-term improvements to drive profitability and strategic objectives through BI.
– Establish, align and manage target and budget goals whilst ensuring effective control of costs for a range of functional areas to increase cost efficiency.
– Manage the rollout of the self-service BI across the organisation as part of the BI roadmap
– Innovation and Continual Service Improvements.
– Timeous resolution of escalated issues and problems from the Service Desk
– Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.
– Develop a BI service culture which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service.
– Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members to ensure application of BI tools by facilitate sessions to collaborate with stakeholders about options for the solution
– Provides high level input to vendor management and assists in expertly resolving any disputes.
– To ensure that the CIO and stakeholders are kept informed of progress and in particular told of major problems and/or issues in a timely manner
– Define and implement the Information Management strategy to enhance Business Intelligence and ensure execution of strategy and plans by team.
– Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.
– Take responsibility for the on-time delivery of BI content to end users and customers through relevant delivery channels.
– Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions. Ensure compliance with audit requirements.
– Define and implement suitable data management practices to ensure the quality and integrity of the information assets, including master data management.
– Definition, development and maintenance of relevant policies, procedures, standards and frameworks to innovatively and effectively manage practices and processes.
– Define and evaluate options for the solution to a given prioritised problem, specifically evaluating the implications and required changes to the PPECB architecture (process, people and systems) and facilitate sessions to collaborate with stakeholders about options for the solution.
– Analyse and develop business intelligence based on data analysed, data collected, reviewed, and incorporate all internal and external benchmarking data for future solutions.
– Facilitate the conversion of knowledge and ideas into new or improved products for the Business Intelligence environment.
– Manage own development to increase own competencies

