DBA

A technology company that literally saves life! A fun, hard working team who understand the difference between life and death and having a laugh to ensure they all remain grounded. High use of technology and cutting-edge platforms used. Their holding company is based in the United States so expect some fun American accents.

They are looking for a passionate Senior DBA to join their dynamic team of experts.

Qualification, Skills & Experience:

– Matric (Essential)

– Relevant tertiary qualification/degree (Advantageous)

– Minimum 6 – 8 years’ related experience

– Experience with database security and risk management

– SQL, Cloud

This is an enticing opportunity for a visionary DBA to design, support, monitoring, maintain, and performance tune production databases while ensuring high levels of data availability.

This role will also include responsibility for developing, implementing and overseeing database policies and procedures.

Learn more/Apply for this position