Front End Developer

A well-known financial services group in Cape Town is looking for a passionate Front-End Developer to join their dynamic team of IT professionals. You will be a part of the design and development of the business applications and work closely with business analyst and back end developers.Contact NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029971.Qualification:MatricDegree / Diploma in IT Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ experience as a developer with at least 2 – 3 years developing and maintaining Front-End systemsJavaScript frameworks (Angular / React / dojo or Nodejs)TypeScriptHTML5CSS3jQueryBootstrapSASS / LessGitJAVA OR .NET Job Description:You will design and maintain front-end systems to meet as required by clients.You will need to combine and improve interfaces and workflows to enhance user experience. Let us assist you with your IT careers. For Further C# Developer jobs, C++ Developer jobs, Java Developer jobs, .Net Developer careers, Angular Developer and Full stack developer jobs. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile or to view all our Jobs in Information Technology. One of the best Developer Recruitment Agencies in Cape Town.Contact NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029971.

Learn more/Apply for this position