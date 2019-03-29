.NET Developer – Woodstock

Mar 29, 2019

Location: Cape Town, Woodstock
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
One of the largest customer software development houses in SA have got exciting projects from a variety of industries. The company is for open minded thinking and growth as well as involving themselves in different projects

Your role will include:

  • Code and build software solutions from requriements that complex
  • Peform highly skilled coding and programming tasks
  • Develop and execute unit tests
  • Recommend development proces and procedure improvements

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • Web API
  • SQL
  • JavaScript
  • HTML5

The position offers :

  • Flexi Hours
  • Medical Aid contribution
  • Open relaxed atmosphere
  • Bar
  • Games Room

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

