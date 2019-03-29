.NET Developer – Woodstock

Location: Cape Town, Woodstock

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

One of the largest customer software development houses in SA have got exciting projects from a variety of industries. The company is for open minded thinking and growth as well as involving themselves in different projects

Your role will include:

Code and build software solutions from requriements that complex

Peform highly skilled coding and programming tasks

Develop and execute unit tests

Recommend development proces and procedure improvements

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C#

.NET

Web API

SQL

JavaScript

HTML5

The position offers :

Flexi Hours

Medical Aid contribution

Open relaxed atmosphere

Bar

Games Room

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

Learn more/Apply for this position