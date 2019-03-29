.NET Developer – Woodstock

Location: Cape Town, Woodstock
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
One of the largest customer software development houses in SA have got exciting projects from a variety of industries. The company is for open minded thinking and growth as well as involving themselves in different projects
Your role will include:
- Code and build software solutions from requriements that complex
- Peform highly skilled coding and programming tasks
- Develop and execute unit tests
- Recommend development proces and procedure improvements
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C#
- .NET
- Web API
- SQL
- JavaScript
- HTML5
The position offers :
- Flexi Hours
- Medical Aid contribution
- Open relaxed atmosphere
- Bar
- Games Room
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).