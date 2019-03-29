Python Developer

An innovative employer of choice in the business of building elegant software systems is seeking a seasoned Python Developer to join their team of experts working on the bleeding edge of technology.MEGAN RICHARDS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029970.Qualification:MatricDegree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ robust software development experienceProficiency in the following:PythonDjangoReact Job Description:This exciting opportunity allows for growth and skill enhancement within an established and flourishing organisation.The role requires robust problem-solving skills and understanding of algorithms with intricate software development to effectively construct valued solutions in a timely and highly proficient manner to improve business efficiency. Let us assist you with your IT careers. For Further C# Developer jobs, C++ Developer jobs, Java Developer jobs, .Net Developer careers, Angular Developer and Full stack developer jobs. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile or to view all our Jobs in Information Technology. One of the best Developer Recruitment Agencies in Cape Town.Contact MEGAN RICHARDS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029970.

Learn more/Apply for this position