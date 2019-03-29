Software AG advances self-service IoT analytics

Software AG has announced the availability of Apama Analytics Builder to radically reduce the time it takes to design, develop, and deploy analytics for Internet of Things applications.

Analytics Builder gives engineers and other domain experts working on the IoT Edge a web-based capabilitiy to develop analytic applications on streamed data, test them with simulated or live data, and deploy them immediately with a single click for the real-time processing of machine data and events.

“Analytics Builder delivers on our strategic vision for self-service analytics and removes the typical bottlenecks hindering the rapid development and deployment of streaming analytic applications”, said Dr. Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer of Software AG. “By allowing operators and domain experts to directly develop their own analytic applications we are taking a huge amount of pressure off the IT department and empowering decentralised teams to accelerate their delivery schedules. Also, bringing operational expertise directly to application development signifigantly reduces the risk of misunderstandings and enables operators to immediately address unexpected events and situations.”

Apama Analytics Builder is a product of Software AG’s unique, industry-led approach to IoT development. The market requirement was identified by Dürr AG, a member of the Manufacturing Industry joint venture consortium ADAMOS, developed by Software AG and Dürr, rolled out over the ADAMOS IoT platform and is already in production with end customers – all in a matter of less than 12 months.

Nico Koch, manager: digital factory at Dürr, says: “I can really feel the enthusiasm of the customers when we are presenting this product. With Analytics Builder we will push forward the digitalisation on the shop floor tremendously. We have put extremely powerful analytical tools into the hands of those that understand the production process the best opening a new era of streamlining and improvement”.

Apama Analytics Builder has a graphical user interface for non-coders to take advantage of streaming analytics. It allows operators to quickly build and deploy analytical models using a comprehensive library of pre-built analytic blocks. With a drag-and-drop, free-form, web-based editor and the capability to manage deployment and simulation, real-time analytical applications can be developed when and where needed. Analytics Builder models can also be easily exported for use throughout the organisation.