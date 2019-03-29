SQL Programmer

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing leading retailer seeks a results-driven SQL Programmer to join its team. Your core role will be creating, testing and documenting complex and integrated programs inside a recon and batch system. The successful candidate will possess an Advanced Diploma/NQF Level 7 / relevant 3-year Bachelors’ Degree, 5+ years’ SQL experience developing, writing queries & stored procedures, Microsoft SQL Server skills and understand IS and data warehouse concepts and practices.

DUTIES:

  • Develop, maintain and enhancement of programs inside the recon and batch system.
  • Program designs from logical and physical specifications.
  • Documentation of programs, integration requirements and release process.
  • Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.
  • Test own code and code of junior developers.
  • Coach junior staff and learn from seniors.
  • Correct errors by making appropriate changes and rechecking the program to ensure that the desired results are produced.
  • Perform or direct revision, repair, or expansion of existing programs to increase operating efficiency or adapt to new requirements.
  • Consult with departmental stakeholders to clarify program intent, identify problems, and suggest changes.
  • Support of the underlying recon and batch system on a daily basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Advanced Diploma/NQF Level 7 / relevant Bachelors’ Degree (3 years).

Experience/Skills –

  • IT Applications Development.
  • 5+ Years’ experie

