Mar 29, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-growing leading retailer seeks a results-driven SQL Programmer to join its team. Your core role will be creating, testing and documenting complex and integrated programs inside a recon and batch system. The successful candidate will possess an Advanced Diploma/NQF Level 7 / relevant 3-year Bachelors’ Degree, 5+ years’ SQL experience developing, writing queries & stored procedures, Microsoft SQL Server skills and understand IS and data warehouse concepts and practices.
DUTIES:
- Develop, maintain and enhancement of programs inside the recon and batch system.
- Program designs from logical and physical specifications.
- Documentation of programs, integration requirements and release process.
- Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.
- Test own code and code of junior developers.
- Coach junior staff and learn from seniors.
- Correct errors by making appropriate changes and rechecking the program to ensure that the desired results are produced.
- Perform or direct revision, repair, or expansion of existing programs to increase operating efficiency or adapt to new requirements.
- Consult with departmental stakeholders to clarify program intent, identify problems, and suggest changes.
- Support of the underlying recon and batch system on a daily basis.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Advanced Diploma/NQF Level 7 / relevant Bachelors’ Degree (3 years).
Experience/Skills –
- IT Applications Development.
- 5+ Years’ experie
