ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing leading retailer seeks a results-driven SQL Programmer to join its team. Your core role will be creating, testing and documenting complex and integrated programs inside a recon and batch system. The successful candidate will possess an Advanced Diploma/NQF Level 7 / relevant 3-year Bachelors’ Degree, 5+ years’ SQL experience developing, writing queries & stored procedures, Microsoft SQL Server skills and understand IS and data warehouse concepts and practices. DUTIES: Develop, maintain and enhancement of programs inside the recon and batch system.

Program designs from logical and physical specifications.

Documentation of programs, integration requirements and release process.

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

Test own code and code of junior developers.

Coach junior staff and learn from seniors.

Correct errors by making appropriate changes and rechecking the program to ensure that the desired results are produced.

Perform or direct revision, repair, or expansion of existing programs to increase operating efficiency or adapt to new requirements.

Consult with departmental stakeholders to clarify program intent, identify problems, and suggest changes.

Support of the underlying recon and batch system on a daily basis. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Advanced Diploma/NQF Level 7 / relevant Bachelors’ Degree (3 years). Experience/Skills – IT Applications Development.

5+ Years’ experie