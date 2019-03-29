The rapid rise of connected building automation

According to a new research report from IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the installed base of sensors, actuators, modules, gateways and other connected devices deployed as part of IoT-based building automation in smart and connected commercial buildings was an estimated 151-million units worldwide at the end of 2018.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%, the installed base will reach 483-million units in 2022.

About 4,5-million of these devices were connected via cellular networks in 2018.

The number of cellular connections in the building automation market will grow at a CAGR of 44% to reach 19,4-million in 2022.

In terms of revenues, Berg Insight estimates that connected devices into the global BIoT market generated revenues of more than $1,2-billion in 2018. This figure will grow at a CAGR of 21% to almost $2,7-billion in 2022.

This study from Berg Insight analyses the market for building automation in smart buildings along multiple verticals ranging from well-known ones such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), indoor lighting, fire & safety, access & security, to lesser known ones such as electric vehicle charging, irrigation systems and pool monitoring.

The most successful building automation solutions to date, in terms of sold units, include access and security, fire and safety, HVAC systems and elevators and escalators management.

These solutions are marketed by product OEMs such as Assa Abloy, Avigilon, AMAG Technology, HID Global, Comark, Tyco, Albireo Energy, Cimetrics, Delta Controls, ENGIE Insight, Silvair, KONE, Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

The automatic control may be done through a centralized system such as a Building Management System (BMS). Examples of BMS solution providers include ABB, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens and United Technologies.

Building automation has been around for many decades but there is a new urgency due to factors such as energy conservation as well as mandates for green construction.

The latest smart building solutions leverage new technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, data analytics, deep learning and artificial intelligence for the benefits of saving energy, reducing operational expenditures, increasing occupancy comfort, and meeting increasingly stringent global regulations and sustainability standards.

“A major change is starting to happen now especially in new construction, where the primary driver is changing from cost reduction to features that enhance the user experience and change how users and buildings interact. Instead of there being a single killer-app, we are starting to see a combination of use-cases,” says Alan Varghese, senior IoT analyst at Berg Insight.

These use-cases leverage the Internet of Things, sensors and connectivity to enable customisation of spaces in offices and conference rooms based on occupancy levels and occupant preferences, efficient mobility throughout the building, and they help occupants with location and wayfinding – all controllable by mobile platforms. Most important, they are capable of predictive awareness of individual needs.