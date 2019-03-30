Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town

Senior Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town

My client is currently looking for a Senior Dynamics CRM Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate must have the ability to combine their technical skills, creativity and customer focus to deliver great solutions to the customers and ensure they get the best out of our technologies and solutions.

The ideal candidate:

5+ years Dynamics CRM

Strong working history with .NET

Presents technical ideas

Works with team members and independently to develop and configure Microsoft Dynamics

Troubleshooting

Mentors and trains technical team members

You will be the company’s leading Dynamics CRM Developer. The role will eventually move into a more managerial position as you learn more about the business side of Dynamics CRM!

To discuss this and other exciting CRM / Microsoft Dynamics CRM opportunities in more detail please send your CV (email address) or call Liana Robson at (contact number) in complete confidence.

