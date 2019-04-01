Automation Anywhere expands operations to Africa

Robotic process automation company Automation Anywhere has announced the expansion of its operations in Africa and (Rest of the World) ROW countries, with plans to open an office in Johannesburg.

To lead the company’s expansion, Sriram Narayanan has been appointed Regional Sales Directorand will spearhead operations in Africa and ROW to deliver value to customers, build a strong team of local talent and drive innovation.

“Demand for intelligent automation continues to grow globally and we have witnessed a strong business need for our offerings in Africa, and across South Asia, the Russian Federation, Turkey and Israel, said Milan Sheth, executive vice president for IMEA, Automation Anywhere. “We welcome Sriram to bring his expertise and reputation to these geographies to help Automation Anywhere penetrate the market with our world-class intelligent RPA platform.”

Sriram is a seasoned leader and brings with him more than two decades of experience working across leading brands such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Open Text. His rich background includes helping customers implement cloud technologies, Big Data, data warehousing, BPM and enterprise content management solutions.

“We believe in enabling businesses with digital workers to augment and elevate how companies work in today’s dynamic marketplace. Our Intelligent Digital Worker Platform plays a key role by offering solutions that can increase productivity while enabling employees to do high value work. Africa has unlimited potential and with our innovative solutions, companies in this critical market can unlock innovation and opportunities to further accelerate growth.” mentioned Sriram Narayanan, Regional Sales Directorfor Africa and ROW at Automation Anywhere.

Digital transformation continues to gain traction in the region as customers step up adoption of automation to augment human workers with digital workers that help to increase productivity and lower operating costs. One such customer, Treasury Technologies has already seen advantages with automation.

“With more than 45 treasury management system implementations, Automation Anywhere’s intelligent Digital worker platform enabled us to augment our workforce to unleash better productivity by helping employees with intelligent business insights,” said Rudolph Janse Van Rensburg, CEO of Treasury Technologies. “As the demand grows across financial institutions in Africa, we are excited to further partner with Automation Anywhere and enable new business models in this segment.”