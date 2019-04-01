Better WiFi insights from Linkyfi and Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor has signed a distribution agreement with WiFi disruptor Linkyfi, which will enable customers to better manage access to WiFi networks whilst providing marketing insights, no matter the networking hardware platform.

Linkyfi is both a public WiFi access management and marketing platform solution, that seamlessly integrates into various networking vendors, including Ruckus Networks, Cisco and even Aruba. As per the agreement, Westcon-Comstor resellers across Sub-Saharan Africa will be able to now tap into the power of Linkyfi.

“The WiFi market continues to grow as customers demand quality networks for their own business and consumers. Linkyfi allows customers to tap into the power of access management, location services and data insights all in one solution,” says Rentia Booysen, collaboration business unit manager at Westcon-Comstor. “As the only distributor in the region able to provide proven value-added services, I believe Westcon-Comstor will not only expand the knowledge of the brand but also assist in expanding Linkyfi’s presence amongst resellers across sub-Saharan Africa.”

By implementing Linkyfi in an existing WiFi environment, customers will be able to take back control of their WiFi and start monetising transactions and engagements, using powerful data insight tools.

The solution includes time and location-aware business analytics, as well as an intuitive portal editor for better management of corporate branding. With an advanced marketing engine, clients can use the insights they gather to run marketing campaigns based on customer profiles and WiFi access behaviour.

Pertinent features of the Linkyfi solution include:

* Guest WiFi management – Verify users and manage WiFi access by displaying captive portals with the log in option of your choice.

* Analysis & Insights – Analyse real-time and historical data about WiFi users’ behaviour and create detailed reports and statistics.

* Marketing engine – Use data to run personalised marketing campaigns.

* Location engine – See and understand WiFi users’ indoor and outdoor behaviour to adapt and improve experiences.

“Linkyfi is an exciting addition to our portfolio complimenting a few of our existing vendor solutions. Customers now don’t have to rip and replace an existing network to start gathering meaningful insights into customer behaviour or control access,” adds Booysen.