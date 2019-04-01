Business Architect

The Programme Business Architect is the link between the Business Architecture vision and the Business Architects, Subject Matter Experts and Business Analysts within the individual facets of the programme.

Key responsibilities are:

Safeguard the overall programme vision and scope and manage designs across business architecture, highlighting gaps and proactively looking for solutions.

Contribute to a programme vision while advising and articulating program/project strategies on capabilities, functions and processes.

– Maintain design integrity across programmes with design authorities, and alignment of design documentation.

– Review and correct project/programme direction, approach, and key artefacts to keep programmes on track and solutions extendable and maintainable going forward.

– Maintain a key set of architecture requirements and question/shape delivery focused decisions from the Business Architecture and Enterprise Architecture teams, brokering compromises to Business Architecture with business.

– Troubleshoot key implementation issues and demonstrate ability to drive successful resolution. Lead the evaluation of business and technical requirements from a senior level.

– Regularly report to the BizArch function and Programme and Project managers on the status of the design deliverable.

– Mentor Business Architects on the full programme of development projects. This may include: assigning duties, estimating timelines, and performing cost analysis. Share skills and expertise and set a positive example for them.

– Identify and pro-actively manage risk areas, demonstrating commitment to seeing an issue through to resolution.

– Build relationships with business partners, internal and external, and contribute to broader goals and growth beyond the scope of a single customer engagement

Experience/Seniority:

5+ years’ experience as a Senior Business Architect with demonstrated leadership, driving projects or programmes to completion; Experience with key areas of business architecture; Experience with Waterfall and Agile implementation methodologies

