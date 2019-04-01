Developer – C# (Senior)

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London.

Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilise the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations. Their focus is to create and manage business critical documents needed for RFIâ€™s, RFPâ€™s and general record keeping efficiently and accurately. The software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use taking advantage of cloud technology.

Responsibilities:

Developing highly performing, robust, quality and scalable features.

Know diverse ways to implement and know how to determine the best approach.

Know the languageâ€™s methods, syntax, structure, parameterization, memory leaks, etc. without the need to regularly consult the documentation.

Know software development best practices and principles.

Contributing to technical discussions and challenges peers to ensure the best possible technical approach to building solutions are implemented.

Planning, configuring and maintaining development environments.

Keeping up to date with trends and modern technologies.

Diagnosing and resolving application, configuration, and code level technical support issues.

Performing software version control.

Understanding the product development life cycle and what each party involved offers.

Working with the product owner and architects to unpack, understand, challenge and refine requirements.

Participating and contribute to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.

Ensuring that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience developing corporate solutions using Microsoft technologies.

Minimum 1-year recent working experience in a senior role within an enterprise level development team.

Strong knowledge of: C# (with Web API 2.0 and EF 6). JavaScript (and toolchain items such as TypeScript, NPM and Webpack. HTML 5. CSS 3 (modern usage with methods such as Flex, etc.)

Experience in the following would be a bonus: REACT JavaScript framework. Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, Office.JS, SharePoint Online API). Entity Framework, JSON, XML. Office Document development (Using OpenXML to create and read document). Working on high performance multi-threaded applications. Working with Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus and Queues, etc. Working with Azure architecture (Service Plans and Resources). ALM and continuous integration using VSTS. SharePoint 2016 or SharePoint Online knowledge.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

