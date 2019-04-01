Frogfoot rolls out free fibre to schools

Frogfoot has committed to providing schools in its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) coverage areas with up to 1Gbps of free fibre.

“We have partnered with internet service providers (ISPs) to provide data over the dedicated Frogfoot schools network at no cost. Fibre access is a vital step in helping bridge the digital divide and providing learners with access to information they would not ordinarily have had,” says Shane Chorley, head of sales at Frogfoot.

As key enablers to building the digital citizens of tomorrow, Chorley believes schools have a critically important role to play in equipping learners with the skills they need.

“The knowledge workers of tomorrow require a different approach to education, one built on e-learning and other digital resources requiring reliable, stable connectivity. By signing up for our free schools’ network, educators around the country will be introducing the essential ingredients needed for a digital education and adding significant value to their learners.”

He says that Frogfoot is passionate about connecting as many South Africans as possible to the internet.

Of course, the benefits of having a fibre network is not only limited to interactive education resources. For example, schools can install and link CCTV cameras using fibre access as an additional step to protect learners in their environments.

“We do have terms and conditions for this programme, but encourage all schools in our current (and future) FTTH coverage areas to contact their preferred ISP to place an order. The ISP will in turn manage the process with Frogfoot.

“We believe that any cost savings available to schools will make a difference – and look forward to enabling schools nationwide to getting access to world class connectivity,” concludes Chorley.

Since its inception at the beginning of March, Frogfoot has signed up 15 schools, who are waiting for their links to be installed.